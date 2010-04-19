Penelope Cruz Guest Edits for May Issue of French Vogue, Brings a Bit of Hollywood With Her

Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh for French Vogue, May 2010

Talk about using your connections. Penelope Cruz was tapped to guest edit that fashion bible across the pond that is, Carine Roitfeld’s French Vogue bien sur and she brought over a bit of Tinseltown with her. Cruz’s fashionable issue features three covers: one with Oscar regular Meryl Streep, another with Bono and the above shot featuring Cruz, Streep, Kate Winslet, Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts and Gwyneth Paltrow, with all the guest cover stars wearing Gap.

Turns out the Spanish actress is also quite the multi-tasker. Cruz also got behind the lens to shoot a preggers Salma Hayek for an editorial and beau Javier Bardem chatting with Sean Penn. Not that Cruz didn’t take a turn posing too; she modeled some spring fashions for photo pair Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.