Pendleton Portland Collection: Hipster Americana

Cool kids everywhere fell in love with the classic American sportswear brand Pendleton when they began collaborating with Opening Ceremony many moons ago. The retailer helped turn Pendleton’s Native American-inspired patterns, wool shirting and blankets into unexpected styles like cropped motorcycle jackets and miniskirts while maintaining the same superior quality.

Now, Pendleton is breaking into the contemporary market on its own, and has just revealed photos of The Portland Collection for Fall 2011. With options for both men and women, WWD reports that The Portland Collection is more mainstream and versatile than Pendleton’s line for Opening Ceremony, but it still caters to the young, urban customer. The company hopes to sell the line in stores like Saks and Barneys Co-Op, and prices will run from $200 for a fitted dress to $700 for reversible jacquard coats.

All photos via WWD