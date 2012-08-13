Want: Plaid Pendleton Backpack

It’s just about that time when we begin to consider returning back to school (or at least the sales that go along with it). That said, what better way to approach a new school year – or a new season – with a backpack that’s both durable and adorable?

We love this Pendleton option (available at Opening Ceremony) with its quirky plaid and one-strap detail. As trends revert back to reinterpreted retro, this bag will accompany basically any outfit. Whether you’re hitting the classroom or just a normal commute to walk, tote your iPad and favorite book around in style come this fall.

Pendleton Backpack, $160, at Opening Ceremony