13 Pendant Necklaces That’ll Jazz Up Your Wardrobe

Chokers may have had their time in the sun last year, but now it’s time to get back to basics with something you can wear every single day: a pendant necklace. Often dainty and layer-able, you can sport your pendant necklace alone or grab a few that hit at various lengths for a more bohemian vibe. We especially love how they look paired with a one-piece bathing suit and coverup for the summer months.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite pendant necklaces from those that come layered to some featuring pineapples and inspirational quotes. Click through the slideshow to check them out.