20 Gorgeous Ways to Style Pendant Lighting—Plus, Modern Options to Shop Now

Pendant lighting itself isn’t a new thing, but what is newish is the plethora of chic and options to buy from affordable retailers. When you picture pendant lights, you might imagine one hanging over a kitchen sink or a series of two or three above a counter. That’s perfectly fine, but it’s not the only way to use pendant lights: Consider replacing a reading light with one above your bed, using one instead of a desk lamp, or hanging one over a coffee table in a living area. So cool, modern, and unexpected.

Ahead, click through 10 modern pendant light styling ideas to inspire you, plus 10 simple and lovely options to shop ASAP.

Photo: Modloft

Firefly II Pendant Light, $299; from CB2

Photo: Beacon Lighting

CLAXY Ecopower Industrial Barn Mini Metal Pendant Light, $39.99; at Amazon

Photo: West Elm

Ombre Mirrored Pendant, $129; at West Elm

Photo: Homify

Utility Graphite Pendant Light, $39.95; at CB2

Photo: My Scandinavian Home

Hudson Pendant Light, $149; at Crate & Barrel

Photo: Dancing Cameras

Anchored Orb Pendant, from $198; at Anthropologie

Photo: Birjitta Wolfgang Drejer

Alchemist Pendant, $198; at Anthropologie

Photo: Sweet Harmonie

Stanley Pendant, from $598; at Anthropologie

Photo: Gravity Home

Capitol Pendant Light, $299; at CB2

Photo: The Design Chaser

Maude Pendant Light, $169; at Crate & Barrel

