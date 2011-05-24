Pencils of Promise Takes Education Global

Partnering with Starbucks, we set out to find Future Tastemakers who have an inspiring, positive impact on the world. We didn’t have to look any farther than NYC’s Lower East Side to find Adam Braun.

After years of traveling the world Braun found his calling. The young entrepreneur started Pencils of Promise, a non-profit that builds schools in the developing world while challenging leaders to take action against the education deficit that plagues our society.

Braun left his job in 2008 to found Pencils of Promise with a $25 check in his pocket and the dream of founding one school. The organization has since opened its 35th school, helping kids across the globe, from Nicaragua to Guatemala, get the educations they deserve.

Check out Braun’s amazing story in the above video as well as our two other Future Tastemakers – Neil Blumenthal and Amanda Holt. And don’t forget to vote; the Tastemaker with the most likes by July 11th will win.

To read more about our relationship with Starbucks visit: cmp.ly/3.

Still Photographer:Nick Onken