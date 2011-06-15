Pencils of Promise: Education Comes Full Circle

Warning: This video is a tear jerker, or at the very least will bring on some light misting.

Pencils of Promise founder Adam Braun talks about why enabling education for children around the world honors his grandmother, who was deprived of her education when she was sent to a Nazi concentration camp while in elementary school.

