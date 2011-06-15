Pencils of Promise: $25 And a Dream

New businesses often display the first dollar they earn you’ll notice a yellowed $1 bill while paying for your takeout Chinese or picking up laundry, a symbol of American entrepreneurship.

In the case of the non-profit Pencils of Promise, founder Adam Braun has proudly displayed the bank receipt for the $25 deposit that he used to launch a movement 200k strong and growing. It’s a reminder that it’s not about the benjamins, but the idea and the determination behind those benjamins (or in this case, 1 and a quarter benjamins).

Watch the above clip to hear Adam recount the moment he made that initial bank deposit and talk about why he keeps it framed in the meeting room of PoP headquarters.

Be sure to also check out Braun's amazing story in Pencils of Promise Takes Education Global