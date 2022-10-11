Calling All Peloton Obsessives: Almost Everything From The Brand (Including Bikes) Is Discounted at Amazon Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Here’s the thing about having a Peloton bike — it basically opens the door to you for a whole new lifestyle, which is filled with new characters (your fav instructors), new gadgets and sooooo many new hobbies. Who would’ve thought HIIT workouts were what you’d be doing on a Friday night? Live your best, fittest life!

Now, because of this, there are a lot of things you need to live your best Peloton life. Weights, mats, shoes, water bottles, and that’s not even all of it. All of that can add up, which is why we recommend grabbing as much as you can at Amazon right now because basically everything from the brand—including Peloton bikes!!!—is discounted. As Cody Rigsby would say: “DAMNNNNN, GINA!!”

It’s all thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, which is essentially a Prime Day in October. It runs today and tomorrow, so time is ticking, but it’s not too late to take advantage of the markdowns. (Just remember that these deals are only available to Prime members. No worries if you don’t have a subscription, you can get a completely free trial and all of the benefits today at this page here. It’s that easy!)

Below, check out the best Peloton deals at Amazon, and save hundreds on bikes, weights, yoga mats, and even merch!

Original Peloton Bike

If you’ve been considering getting a Peloton, this sale should certainly entice you. You’ll be able to buy it for $220 off . And, just a reminder, the membership has so many more workouts than just cycling. With it, you’ll be able to take running, lifting, yoga, and so many other classes at your convenience.

Peloton Cycling Shoes

Now’s the time to get some shoes for your SO who says they don’t wanna ride but have been eyeing your bike for, oh, the past few months. Gift them a pair of shoes for the holidays and see what happens. My money’s on them becoming just as obsessed as you. These cycling shoes are on sale for $94 when they usually go for around $125, so it’s not a sale to ignore.

Peloton Bike Mat

Do yourself a favor and stop letting your sweat drip on the floor and grab this bike mat instead. It’ll soak up all the liquids and save your floors from some major damage (and save you $25).

Peloton Light Weights

If you’re like me and love to do those arms and cycling classes (or like to add some added weight to your yoga routines), then these weights are a must-have. If you already have a pair but want some heavier ones, you can take advantage of the 25% markdown on all weights.

Peloton Glass Water Bottle

What’s the best Peloton swag you can grab? This beautiful glass water bottle , of course.

Peloton Womens Cadent Sports Bra

There’s nothing better than merch from a brand you love, especially when it’s 25% off and actually useful.

Peloton Women’s Flow Racer Tank

How cute is this flowy racer tank that’s as cute on the bike as it is on errands.

More Prime Early Access Deals 2022 to Shop: