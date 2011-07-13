Peep Prada & Miu Miu’s Resort 2012 Collections!

Just when we thought we had seen the last of the Resort 2012 collections, Miuccia Prada unveils her latest efforts for Prada and its little sister line Miu Miu. You know what they say: save the best for last! In Miuccia’s typical fashion, both lines are a quirky twist on classic closet staples that every girl should invest in.

For instance, Prada showed a cotton sweater set in sherbet shades, a preppy trench in periwinkle blue, mixed textures and loud patterns-all topped off with playful berets. Meanwhile, Miu Miu used similar tactics, albeit for a much younger audience. Instead of a simple black leather miniskirt, Miu Miu showed it in red. The ladylike dresses were cut super short, and for a final feminine touch, cotton coats, cardigans, lace gloves and bedazzled headbands top off the looks.

While we can’t really imagine anyone besides Blair Waldorf or a Vogue editor wearing a sheer black lace dress during the day, that’s part of the Prada/Miu Miu fantasy, which is what makes us love the labels so much in the first place. Click through to see the looks!

Photos via WWD