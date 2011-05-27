Peep Marc Jacobs, Jack & Lazaro and Alex Wang’s CFDA Pics!

The program that’s given to guests annually at the CFDA Awards is pretty much the fanciest, most fashionable yearbook ever. For the 2011 ceremony, Inez Van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin shot the gorgeous portraits in black and white, and the designers featured prove that they could easily double as models. (I mean, check out the guns on Marc and Prabal!)

Click through to check out the nominees for the CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year AwardAlexander Wang, Jack and Lazaro of Proenza Schouler and Marc Jacobsand those up for the Swarovski Award for WomenswearPrabal Gurung, Joseph Altuzarra and the Olsen twins. And, of course, there’s a Lady Gaga portrait thrown in for good measure.

All photos by Inez & Vinoodh