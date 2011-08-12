Peep Man Repeller & DANNIJO Menswear-Inspired Jewelry Collab

Suiting pieces and tuxedo dressing were huge trends on the Fall 2011 runways, but there’s a local NYC gal who’s been advocating that masculine/feminine mix for quite some time on her blog The Man Repeller: Leandra Medine. Our friend (and one of StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers!) put her repelling philosophies and sharp sense of humor to work for a collaboration with jewelry designers Danielle and Jodie Snyder for a limited edition collection called MR. DANNIJO. The delightful pieces are accompanied by equally charming captions, and the range of cuffs, necklaces and rings retails from $98 – $318. Head on over to DANNIJO’s website to check out the full collection which is a playful take on classic elements of menswear like bowties, collars and bolo ties — even mustachioed gentlemen like Hamish Bowles were used as inspiration!