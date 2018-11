Those floppy wide brim hats, those brown leather knee high boots, those belted suits Gucci has the market cornered on a luxe 70s revival and if they’re Fall 2011 ads are any indication, they’re holding tight to the monopoly.

Joan Smalls and Martha Streck pose all vampy alongside some dapper male models dressed like ladder day Steve McQueens in the 15 images photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot. The styling is simple and oh so Gucci in the images slated for August books.

Do you dig them?