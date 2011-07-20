Peep Emma Stone In Tom Ford, Ryan Gosling In New “Hey Girl”

We so badly want to hate Emma Stone because she got to make out with Ryan Gosling (and touch his abs!) in her new movie Crazy Stupid Love, but she’s just so damn likable. Not only is she adorable and hilarious, she sure can dress, and the lucky lady is becoming as big of a darling in the fashion world as she is in Hollywood.

At the Crazy Stupid Love premiere last night in New York, Stone walked the red carpet in a black lace dress from Tom Ford’s Fall 2011 collection. The luxurious line is teeming with old Hollywood glamour, and Emma is just the budding screen siren to pull this piece off. The structured skirt and longer hemline are conservative and mature, but the bright red lip, romantic waves and cute pumps help not to age her.

This Tom Ford number is only one of the many fashion-forward looks the starlet has rocked as of late: Stone’s stylist, Petra Flannery, has recently dressed her in Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Giambattista Valli, so clearly she knows what she’s doing.

Ryan Gosling wore a checkered Gucci suit to the premiere, but really, does it even matter? He’d look godly in just about anything. While we’re on the subject of Mr. Gosling, he sat down for a new installment of MTV’s “Hey Girl” segment, in which he dramatically reads submissions from the famous Tumblr that bears his name. As usual he is a good sport and plays along, but he gets off to a rough start by laughing to tears and proclaiming, “This is so stupid.” Sigh.

