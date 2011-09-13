Peep Allison Chomer’s Debut Spring 2012 Lookbook

As excited as we may get for all of the fashion week heavy hitters here in New York City (so maybe I hyperventilated a little upon seeing what Rag & Bone did this season) we must not forget the newbies either! This city is crawling with fresh, young fashion industry talent just waiting to be discovered.

NYC-based designer, Allison Chomer, sent us over a little sneak peek of her new, eponymous brand’s Spring 2012 lookbook. From feminine frocks to easy separates, she seems to have the whole day-to-night thing down to a science. The collection centers around several simple basics in luxe fabrics that can be dressed up with fun accessories or paired with her key, standout pieces.

Although the official launch of the line isn’t until next week in New York, (by appointment only in the showroom) take a look at what’s in store by clicking above! Will you be watching out for Allison Chomer in the future? We know we’ll be.