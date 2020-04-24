Removable Wallpapers To Beautify Your Space That Double As Cute Zoom Backgrounds

When you’re sitting around the house, it’s only natural to get the itch to redecorate every single room. You can move furniture around all day, but sometimes the best changes seem to be ones that are permanent—like painting the walls. Peel and stick wallpapers, however, give you the ability to completely change up a room without doing anything you might want to get rid of later. Removable wallpaper is the temporary decor that you can change from season to season—or if you’re someone whose decorating tastes change like the wind. Even the most fickle and impulsive of decorators can use peel and stick wallpaper and remove it whenever they choose. Commitment issues? Doesn’t matter with removable wallpaper, baby.

If you’re anything like me, staring at decor too long will make you desperate to change it up. Especially if you have extra time to look at home decor trends on Pinterest and Instagram, you might be even more inclined to throw out everything you own and start fresh. Before you start chucking furniture out the window and ordering paint swatches, though, you might first want to test out a removable wallpaper. You can go bold or you can keep it simple—Either way, you can remove the wallpaper when it no longer suits you or your decor style. Plus, if you live in a rented home, this is a great way to add personality without having to re-paint or pay fees when you move out.

Whether you pick a statement wallpaper to put on a single wall in your home or something fun and bright to re-do your entire kitchen, ultimately the choice is yours. Find a patter or design that fits your style and run with it. Removable wallpaper is a risk-free investment, since it won’t damage or permanently change your home. Choose your favorite now, and keep it forever, a year, six months or one week. These damage-free wallpapers are yours to change out however you want and whenever you want. My impulsive Gemini self is truly ecstatic.

1.Emerald Block Print Floral Wallpaper

Throw this emerald floral wallpaper behind your desk, bed or in the kitchen for a fun pop of color. It’s the perfect mix of modern and flowery, creating a timeless look.

2. Corinne Wallpaper

Make your house feel like a secret garden with this purple floral removable wallpaper. If you have a sunroom or a room that gets a lot of light, this wallpaper would look particularly amazing there.

3. Cheeky Pink Flamingo Wallpaper

Looking for something a little bolder? Try a bright pink flamingo wallpaper to really spice up any room in your home. This is the type of wallpaper that works best for a statement wall, rather than an entire room.

4. Cheetah Wallpaper

Step on over to the wild side with this Katie Kime cheetah removable wallpaper. It works perfectly for a fun statement wall or if you have a bathroom that gets some nice natural light.

5. Moroccan Spice Soleil Wallpaper

It’s like this Moroccan-inspired wallpaper was made to upgrade your kitchen. Stick it behind your kitchen table or as a backsplash above your counters.

6.Romance Toile Removable Wallpaper

It doesn’t get any dreamier than this romantic toile wallpaper from Laura Ashley. It’s the perfect combination of Marie Antoinette vibes and modern trends.

7. Navy Constellations Wallpaper

Calling all space cadets, this constellations removable wallpaper is the ideal situation for turning a room into an outer space experience.

8. Rigby Wallpaper

Create a chic statement moment with this gorgeous blue removable wallpaper. It looks stunning paired with gold-accented furniture and vintage-inspired art.

9. Lemon Wallpaper

When life hands you lemons, make a lemon removable wallpaper, right? This bright and cheery wallpaper option is perfect for summer.

10. Goddess Peel and Stick Wallpaper

If you’re looking for something as unique as it is beautiful and sophisticated, this goddess peel and stick wallpaper from Katie Kime should be your next home decor purchase.

11. French Gray Major Wallpaper

While you might think that having dogs on a wallpaper is too kitschy, this chic French gray major wallpaper might just change your mind. It’s perfect for nearly any room in your house, so dog-lovers, rejoice.

12. Peaches Wallpaper

Call Me By Your Name could never. (Too soon?) Brighten up any room with this adorable peaches removable wallpaper. The pink, orange and green hues are too fun to pass up.

13. Blue Chevron Wallpaper

If you’re looking for something on the classic side, you can’t go wrong with this gold and blue chevron wallpaper. It’s sleek, sophisticated and gorgeous—What more could you want?

14. Georgina Floral Wallpaper

This cute floral wallpaper is simple enough to match pretty much any decor, but unique enough to warrant compliment after compliment. It would look good in every room from the nursery to the master bath.

15. Blue Trellis Wallpaper

If your bathroom needs a quick and easy pick-me-up, try this blue trellis wallpaper. It’s bright enough to make even a room with no windows feel airy and open.

