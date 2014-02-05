Insta-Tour: Peek Inside Rebecca Taylor’s Studio As She Prepares For Fashion Week

Ever wonder what a designer’s studio looks like as they prepare for Fashion Week? Designer Rebecca Taylor opened up her Garment District offices in New York City to show us what it looks like from the inside, everything from her inspiration boards to where she does model castings.

Click through the gallery above to go on the journey with Taylor on her road to Fashion Week.

Photos Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor

