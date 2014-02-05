StyleCaster
Insta-Tour: Peek Inside Rebecca Taylor’s Studio As She Prepares For Fashion Week

Leah Bourne
by
Ever wonder what a designer’s studio looks like as they prepare for Fashion Week? Designer Rebecca Taylor opened up her Garment District offices in New York City to show us what it looks like from the inside, everything from her inspiration boards to where she does model castings.
Click through the gallery above to go on the journey with Taylor on her road to Fashion Week.
Photos Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor
Inside Rebecca Taylor's Garment District headquarters. "A quick break in the fall collection design space," Taylor shared. Those breaks definitely don't come along often for Taylor during Fashion Week, who is showing on February 8.

"Some inspiration images in my office," Taylor shared of this space. We are also seriously digging her chic pink chairs.

"Getting some perspective in the fit room," Taylor said.

"We do model castings in our showroom the week of the show," Taylor said.

"Conferring with my team about the upcoming collection."

Great element of Taylor's workspace? It gets great light. "A beautiful sunset in the showroom," Taylor shared.

"Shiny metallic snake for fall—really excited for this!" Three words—so are we.

