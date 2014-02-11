Take a Peek Inside Patrick Dempsey’s Malibu Home

A house with a corrugated metal exterior may not seem glamorous, but “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey and his wife, Jillian, have transformed their Malibu property into a beautiful and relaxing haven fit for a TV star. Originally designed by Frank Gehry as a studio and residence for artist Ron Davis, the house occupied undeveloped dirt land with no outdoor living spaces.

Thankfully, its second owners, spa entrepreneurs Sue and Alex Glasscock, collaborated with landscape designer Scott Shrader to revamp the property with terraced gardens, olive trees, and courtyards. Because the Dempseys respected the Glasscocks’ vision for the Gehry house, they hired Shrader to continue what he started.

Now, there’s a lawn that the family uses for soccer games, an alfresco kitchen with a pizza oven, an outdoor dining area covered with a canopy of woven wicker, plenty of coops and pens for the Dempseys’ many animals (chickens, miniature donkeys, rabbits, goats, pigs, an African tortoise, and three dogs), and a huge gardening area in the Glasscocks’ former riding arena.

Inside, decorator and stylist Estee Stanley used antiques and vintage décor to complement the worn flooring made of repurposed scaffolding. Many of the rooms are filled with greenery, giving the house an earthy yet polished feel.

The room though that we are particularly jealous of? The studio, which boasts the kind of comfortable sectional sofa we would just love to spend the day unwinding in (next to Dempsey, of course).

Head over to Architectural Digest for the rest of the photos of the home, and share your thoughts on it in the comments below!

MORE:

Tablescape DIY: A Southwest-Inspired Winter Dinner Party

Turn Your Instagram Posts Into Pillows