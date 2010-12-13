Peek Palin And Gosselin In Alaska, Anna Della Russo Is Psyched!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!



Sasha Pivovarova is collaborating with Karl Lagerfeld on an illustrated update of a Russian fairy tale that stars a snow maiden. She shouldn’t get to look like that and draw like this. (T Magazine)

Anna Della Russo is super enthusiastic on her newfound fame: At this time, I find a new life. Really. A new life. A new energy! Something happen! Be visible! You know when you feel inside, fresh air, you want to go, you don’t know why. Before this, no visible! Invisible! Like Cinderella, working like a cow!” (Guardian UK)

JT came out with a few of his BFFs in LA (Rachel Bilson among them) to celebrate the launch of William Rast for Target. It hits stores December 19. (Fashionista)

Elle Fanning is growing like a weed. I was just talking with Sofia the other day, and she was like, You look so much older now, the 13 year old explained. Apparently, she’s grown seven inches to 5 feet 6 inches and two shoes sizes in the last two years. (WWD)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @lesleyabravanel Happy 21st birthday Taylor Swift. You can now buy booze for Miley Cyrus. This cracked me up.

RT @ElizandJames nothing wrong with an oldie-but-goodie. RT@ elleuk Kate Middleton wears 2yr old blouse for engagement photos. Definitely not, she will be the people’s queen after all!

RT @Modelinia How much do you know about Erin Heatherton? Do you know what she was thinking when she was discovered in Miami? — http://bit.ly/gdZ156 Probably, what took so long?

RT @derekblasberg After watching his debut music video, I have decided Baptiste Giabiconi is the DJ Pauly D of France. I mean that in the best way possible. Um, did you read my write up? Mind meld.

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE The LV archive exhibition moves to Moscow http://twitpic.com/3fl6as Pretty, Pretty.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT:

Sarah Palin with Kate Gosselin in Alaska is like watching Dexter: gruesome but you can’t take your eyes off of it.