Peek Inside W Magazine’s Karla Martinez de Salas’ Closet

Real estate agents have the best apartments. Chefs have the best kitchens. And fashion editors have the best closets. Need proof? Bluefly got a peek inside W Magazine’s Fashion Market and Accessories Director Karla Martinez de Salas’ closet for its latest installment of “Closet Confessions.” Her closet has taken over an entire room in her New York City apartment (basically unheard of) and is dripping in Chanel, Valentino and Givenchy. Yes, be prepared to drool on yourself.

Take a peek inside watching the video below and let us know what you think!

