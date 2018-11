Ever wonder what the home of super star John Legend and his wife supermodel Chrissy Teigen look like? Architectural Digest got the inside tour, and the inside scoop, and we have to admit, we are pretty impressed with Legend’s decorating prowess (or at the very least, the talents of his decorator).

Watch the video below for an inside look, and let us know what you think of the home in the comments below!



