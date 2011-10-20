A Peek Into The Long-Awaited Tom Ford Documentary

Tom Ford is one of the most renowned and elusive names in today’s fashion industry. His clothes are clean-cut and beautiful, emphasizing everything that we love about high fashion. The designer (who famously won’t allow any pictures to be taken at his presentations) has finally opened the door into his life.

On October 23rd (this Sunday!) the documentary entitledTom Ford: Visionaries will air on OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) and we can’t wait.

In an interview with Marie Claire the film’sdirector, Michael Bonfiglio, spoke of his experience with Ford, offering some insights into the design superstar’s personality:

Off-camera, Tom was the same warm and calm person that he appears to be on-camera. He struck me as a perfectionist in the sense that he knows exactly what he wants, but in relaying his ideas to people, I never saw him do it in a demanding way. He’s just very specific about what he likes and doesn’t like — and if it has his name on it, it has to be right. He didn’t seem to go around changing things just for the sake of changing them — he came across as very precise and purposeful.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been scouring the internet for a glimpse into the inner workings of Ford’s mind… I mean, the man is responsible for creating the Gucci we know and love today. How could you not be intrigued?!?

So if Sunday is too long to wait, scroll down and check out some amazing clips from OWN’s capo lavoro. Happy clicking!