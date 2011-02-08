A Peek Inside The New Issue Of LOVE

After weeks of teasing us with promises of a Kate Moss and Lea T. make-out sesh and Justin Bieber in all of his glory, the new issue of LOVE magazine has landed and it delivers. It boasts over ten editorials, with appearances by every model you could dream of, including veterans Carolyn Murphy and Kristen McMenamy, newcomers Arizona Muse and Britt Maren, and even the Golden Boy Andrej Pejic.

As usual, a number of the photos have leaked, and while some of them are pretty weird, it’s hard not to marvel at Katie Grand’s creative genius. Click through to see Alessandra get the Barbie treatment, Anja in a metal back brace, and the Biebs being frickin’ adorable.