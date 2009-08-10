Peek in Anna’s Closet

People whose closet we would die to get locked in for a few days: Daphne Guiness, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, and Anna Wintour. Although we doubt you could get past any of their doormen, Wintour is giving you a glimpse at her immeasurable collection of couture for the next month.

Until September 30, the Savannah College of Art and Design is holding an exhibit of more than 500 couture pieces from personal collections, with gems from Balmain, Bill Blass, Oscar de la Renta, and most likely a few Chanel pieces from Wintour’s own closet. Besides Anna, Patricia Altschul as well as the late socialite C.Z. Guest have contributed.

The exhibit, called Melange d’Art Select: Recent Acquisitions at the SCAD Museum of Art. Word on the street is that Andre Leon Talley pushed Anna into donating a few pieces for the exhibit, and we can’t imagine saying ‘no’ to anything Andre says…even if we were the famed bob-rocking editrix herself.