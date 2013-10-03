So you’ve always wanted to take a peek inside George Clooney’s bedroom? Join the very large club. Luckily for all of us Clooney lovers, we finally got our chance. George Clooney opened up the Los Cabos compound that he shares with Rande Gerber and his wife Cindy Crawford to Architectural Digest recently (yes, apparently you have to be really good looking to share a Mexican compound with Clooney, you’ve been advised).

Clooney’s full time residency may be in Studio City in Los Angeles, but this is the house that he uses to really get away. When it came time to build the house Clooney let Gerber take the lead. “Rande has this amazing eye for houses and style…I wanted something that would blend in…something indigenous that would feel in harmony with the setting,” he shared.



Yes, we know what you are most curious about is Clooney’s bedroom, and low and behold, here it is. Clooney’s bed features a woven-leather headboard, is flanked by Legorreta-designed tables, and Lika Moore lamps from Blackman Cruz. The throw pillows are by John Robshaw.

What do you think? Share your thoughts on the bedroom in the comments below, and check out the rest of his house on ArchitecturalDigest.com.

