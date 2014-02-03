Peek Inside the Closets of Fashion Insiders

No, not all closets are created equal. You better believe that fashion insiders–including designers, top bloggers, and stylists–have the kind of closets that would make just about any fashionista weak in the knees.
Take a glimpse inside the clothes-horse sanctums of the likes of Anna Dello Russo and J.Crew’s Jenna Lyons, and try not to cry out of sheer jealousy.
Leandra Medine
The mind behind wildly popular style blog The Man Repeller, Leandra Medine color codes all her clothes and stores her shoe collection in a separate closet. Jealous? So are we.
Via The Coveteur
Jenna Lyons
J. Crew's President and Executive Creative Director Jenna Lyons dedicated an entire bedroom to her impressive wardrobe in her former Brooklyn home. Her dressing room was complete with ceiling-grazing shoe racks, stuffed clothing racks, and a fireplace. Now if only she would share photos of her current closet, which we imagine is equally impressive.
Via Guest of a Guest
Anna Dello Russo
The editor-at-large of Vogue Nippon, Anna Dello Russo estimates that she owns 4,000 pairs of shoes. Her wardrobe stacks up, too—after all, she never wears the same outfit twice.
Via W Magazine
Iris Apfel
This style icon doesn’t let her age—92-years-old and still going strong—hamper her creativity when it comes to dressing. Besides the closet pictured, Apfel’s vintage pieces fill a separate room.
Via Architectural Digest
Anna Sui
In homage to "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe," Anna Sui hid the entrance to her enormous walk in closet behind an armoire that she cut the back out of. Once inside, Sui labels her shoeboxes with Polaroid’s of their contents for easy access. And among her various Anna Sui originals, she owns a caftan that once belonged to Elizabeth Taylor.
Via Elle Decor
Miranda Kerr
No wonder this Victoria’s Secret model was one of the Bling Ring’s targets. Miranda Kerr’s closet is a treasure trove of designer goods. Her collection of accessories and jewelry is no exception.
Via The Coveteur
Jane Aldridge
Jane Aldridge’s bedroom doubles as a closet—yes, a little backwards, but we like it! This fashion blogger, the creator of Sea of Shoes, sleeps facing a wall of shelves housing her numerous pairs of shoes. And to her side hangs racks of her covetable clothes.
Via Sea of Shoes
Susie Lau
London-based fashion blogger Susie Lau of Style Bubble had her closet installed with Ikea’s Stolmen wardrobe system and wasted no time filling it with the quirky, colorful designer pieces she’s known for.
Via Style Bubble
Chloë Sevigny
It-girl Chloë Sevigny has a closet stocked with her bondage-inspired Opening Ceremony collection along with other treasures including a Comme des Garçons jacket with heart-shaped cutouts. Hanging on the walls are Alber Elbaz’s illustrations of the red-carpet dresses he’s designed for Sevigny.
Via The New York Times