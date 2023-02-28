Pedro Pascal’s Zodiac Sign: A Deep Dive Into His Birth Chart & Proof He Believes in Astrology

Scroll To See More Images

Many of us were introduced to Pedro Pascal in Game of Thrones, but his star power has only gotten stronger. With leading roles in HBO Max’s The Last of Us as well as The Mandalorian on Disney +, he has not only earned himself A-lister status, but hordes of devoted fans. That begs the question—what is Pedro Pascal’s zodiac sign? After all, he’s already made it clear that he himself believes in astrology.

During a recent press interview with MTV, Pedro was asked what he thought about “star signs” and astrology. He immediately divulged the details of his “big three,” which includes your sun sign, moon sign and rising sign. As you can probably imagine, this sent the astrology section of Twitter into a frenzy. Not only does this news make the Chilean-born American actor even more interesting than he already is, but it’s proof that men—especially a man as masculine and rugged as Pedro Pascal—can also like astrology!

During the interview, Pedro was extremely proud of the sun sign he was born under, which already tells us a lot about which zodiac sign that might be. Here is what we know about the astrology of Pedro Pascal and his birth chart:

What Is Pedro Pascal’s Zodiac Sign?

Pedro Pascal was born on April 2, 1975, which makes him an Aries through and through. During his interview with MTV, he described Aries as the “best” but also “kind of the worst” because they “don’t do in-between”. The reason he says this is because Aries is ruled by impulsive, driven and passionate Mars, making them people who are either all in or all out. They often make snap decisions and don’t look back!

He also divulged his moon sign, which is in Capricorn. This makes sense, as Pedro Pascal comes across as a very strong, protective and grounded presence. After all, Capricorn is an earth sign focused on providing and achieving! However, there is one thing Pedro Pascal is not sure of, and it just so happens to be his rising sign (a.k.a. “ascendant”). Because he does not know his exact birth time, he says he could either be a Gemini rising or a Cancer rising. Based on the astrology of his birth date, he would have been born sometime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to be a Gemini rising. If he was born sometime between 1 to 3 p.m., he would then be a Cancer rising. Believe it or not, this could change his birth chart completely!

Is He a Gemini Rising or a Cancer Rising?

As an astrologer, I am leaning toward the idea that Pedro Pascal must be a Cancer rising. The rising sign says a lot about how people perceive you and how you come across in person. During his interviews, he comes across as extremely polite, unassuming, kind, open-hearted and caring to the person conducting the interview, which is very Cancer rising of him. They’re usually more concerned about the other person’s comfort than their own.

Cancer is also ruled by the moon, which means that Pedro Pascal’s chart ruler would be his Capricorn moon in the seventh house of partnerships. In astrology, your chart ruler literally represents who you are. If your birth chart was a movie, your chart ruler would be your character. Because Pedro Pascal’s successful acting career is based on him playing paternal figures who have to guard, protect and work with someone who is vulnerable and child-like (baby Yoda in The Mandalorian and Ellie in The Last of Us), his Cancer-Capricorn energy is more than clear.

However, if Pedro was in fact a Gemini rising, that would also make sense. This would mean he is ruled by Mercury—planet of communication and intelligence—in imaginative and artistic Pisces, which would speak to his desire to use his imagination and tell stories for a living. Either way, the astrology community is more than happy to welcome Pedro Pascal to the planetary fun!