Sorry Bella Hadid, Pedro Pascal Is My New Fashion Icon

When it comes to fashion, the word icon should not be thrown around loosely. A fashion icon is someone who has an exquisite sense of personal style and yet, can influence the masses with their taste. A fashion icon breaks boundaries and looks confident doing it. Based on these criteria, there is a clear new fashion icon frontrunner taking over the industry. Pedro Pascal’s fashion is impeccable, fresh and honestly, the only inspiration I need to build my spring and summer wardrobe. Everyone, take note.

Now in case you aren’t caught up with your streaming services, Pedro Pascal is the it guy on the small screen right now with The Last of Us taking over HBO and season three of The Mandalorian is premiering this week. With a packed red-carpet schedule, award show season, a gig hosting SNL and multiple appearances on late-night talk shows, Pedro Pascal is serving look after look.

I can’t decide if I’m more excited about Pascal’s sparkly cardigan or the mesh collared shirt he wore to The Forge experience red carpet in London inspired by The Mandalorian. Pedro Pascal has so many great outfits to copy that he deserves an entire vision board. I’ve already started compiling my favs for spring below and have even included a few pieces that you can buy for yourself.

Pedro Pascal pulled out my new favorite spring trend, the mesh knit cardigan, for The Mandalorian event in London on February 22nd. His cardigan and red pants are both current season Acne Studios—luckily, there are plenty of more affordable options on the market.

Knitted Cardigan

If you want to copy Pascal’s style exactly, you can get this cardigan this very second on the Acne Studios website—the cardigan is a men’s fit but would work on anyone.

Milo Cotton Open Knit Cardigan

For a more affordable (and nearly identical) version of the cardigan, Reformation has got the goods.

Do you know those paparazzi photos of Bella Hadid wearing Adidas Sambas? Well, this Pedro Pascal pap pic has officially replaced that. What is the hottest sneaker according to Pascal? The Rothy’s RS01 sneaker.

The RS01 Sneaker

Pedro Pascal has worn this pair of sneakers in hunter green on multiple occasions. The shoe is made with a canvas shell and is available in eight different colors (but let’s be real, we’re getting the green).

Black suits are so yesterday. A green corduroy suit is a moment thanks to Pascal and his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. If there are any weddings on your spring or summer calendar, it’s time to consider a corduroy moment.

Greenwich Wide Corduroy Hunter Green Suit

Indochino makes custom suits (at reasonable price points) and the brand has an incredible corduroy option. This suit has a cool 70s look to it.

If I had to choose only one Pedro Pascal outfit to copy, this would be the one. The sparkly sweater is the perfect winter-to-spring transition piece and I love that he paired it with chunky loafers, wide-rimmed glasses and the best accessory of all, a Starbucks. Stars, they’re just like us.

The Confetti Cardigan

Pascal’s sweater is by the brand 4SDESIGNS and is from a new collection that has yet to be released. Not to worry, I found an incredible alternative from Everlane. It’s technically a woman’s sweater but nobody will know the difference.

Winston Glasses

The exact pair of Pascal’s thick glasses is out of stock (but feel free to stalk the Andy Wolf website for when they come back). I love this pair of black frame glasses from Warby Parker as another option.