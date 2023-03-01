Who Is Pedro Pascal Dating Now? He Knows He’s a ‘Heartthrob’ & Believes ‘Daddy Is A State Of Mind’

Scroll To See More Images

The Internet’s Daddy strikes again. From gorgeous fan edits and capturing our hearts as a quasi-father figure in two larger-than-life SciFi shows, we always want to know who Pedro Pascal is dating now.

The Last of Us actor remains pretty private about his romantic relationships but is definitely open to talking about his sort of familial ones. In regards to how he’s playing a dad in all of his recent roles, “We talked about the fact that he was in The Mandalorian,” Mazin says. “And you can do the math like: Mandalorian = Joel; Baby Yoda = … but then you realize, actually, no. It’s not the same. The Mandalorian is interacting with a mute, adorable creature — and I love that show. But interacting with a teenager is complicated. Also, the fact they have him covered in a helmet is a huge factor.” Pascal played the video game in order to prepare for the role of Joel, “It definitely came to mind,” he says of the show’s comparison. “As I [got familiar with the game], I noticed there are so many things I’ve seen that visually or thematically reference The Last of Us. Like [the 2017 X-Men movie] Logan. And yes, the trope has been used in so many different ways — you can go back to [the manga series] Lone Wolf and Cub, you can go to Paper Moon. But as far as Mandalorian and The Last of Us existing in close proximity, for me, it’s the best double-dipping I could possibly imagine.”

As one does when they are flooded with a hunky amount of confidence, Pascal has embraced the role of the Internet’s daddy after MANY thirsty tweets, videos, and posts about the actor. “Yes, I’m a heartthrob,” he laughed and confirmed for himself. “Daddy is a state of mind, you know what I’m saying? I’m your daddy,” he said during a Vanity Fair Lie-Detector Test video. He also said on the red carpet of The Last Of Us, “I am your cool slutty daddy.” He even took joy in doing a sketch about his thirsty fan edits when he was hosting Saturday Night Live. TikTok creator @dvcree spearheaded the viral movement when she made our favorite Pedro Pascal fan edit of all time which we think of 24/7. In an interview with Rolling Stone, @dvcree spoke about Pascal’s allure and why she makes the incredible edits. “There’s just something about him,” she says. “His vibe is very chill. But he’s active and supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. He’s very open about it. And being a part of the community myself, I feel like that’s really important. It feels really good because that means your favorite celebrity supports you as well. He’s older, and he’s mature, and he’s very attractive. He is just… daddy.”

So who has Pedro Pascal dated? Read more below to find out.

Who is Pedro Pascal dating now?

Robin Tunney (2015)

Pedro Pascal was rumored to be dating his The Mentalist co-star Robin Tunney in 2015. The two were photographed at different events together in 2015 and even on a sushi date in 2019. The two met after he was cast in season six of The Mentalist as FBI agent Marcus Pike while she played the main role Teresa Lisbon. In September, the two attended HBO’s After Party together following the 2015 Emmys. Though there are some discrepancies in the dating rumors because Tunney became engaged to Nicky Marmet on December 25, 2012, while on vacation in Rio de Janeiro and with whom she has two children. In a Reddit AMA, one user asked what it was like working on The Mentalist and Pascal replied, “I had an amazing time with Robin Tunney, she is a new friend, and it was a really friendly set.”

Lena Headey (2014)

Pedro Pascal was linked to Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey in 2014. The two appeared close together and appeared in some Instagram photos of each other. One photo that sparked rumors was where Headey posted a photo of the two with the caption, “Sunshine Love.” Pascal also posted a photo of the two together in 2013 with the caption, “She make me smile goofy @iamlenaheadey” In 2015, Headey announced her pregnancy and many fans assumed that the father was The Mandalorian star. However, on 10 July 2015, Headey gave birth to a daughter named Teddy with filmmaker Dan Cadan, a childhood friend who had worked with her on his short film The Devil’s Wedding.



Maria Dizzia (90s)

Pedro Pascal is said to have dated fellow Law & Order actress Maria Dizzia in the 90s. The two starred in a Season 18 episode of Law & Order together in 2008.

Sarah Paulson

Pedro Pascal is sometimes linked to Sarah Paulson due to their closeness to one another. However, the two are just best friends as Sarah is currently in a relationship with Holland Taylor. In a conversation in Interview in 2014, the two discussed how their long-lasting friendship started. ”I’ve known you since I was 18, is that enough research? I think that’s enough research,” said Paulson. Pascal shared that Paulson welcomed him when he first moved to New York City. “I was really lucky because my first friend at NYU lived in Brooklyn, Kristen, and went to high school with you, so your guys’ posse kind of adopted me,” he said. When Paulson asked him if he remembered their friends, Pascal said that he did. “I remember everybody! There are a couple of things that I probably shouldn’t say about all of us — we were 18-year-olds in New York City in 1993. [But] I remember all of us going to the Upper East Side. I insisted that we all go see that movie Fearless,” he said.

To celebrate their friendship and her friend’s rule of thirsty daddy on the Internet, she appeared in a cameo in a Saturday Night Live sketch. “Fine, it’s true,” Paulson’s character concedes. “He’s daddy, I’m mommy, and we’re all a happy family. No crumbs left.”

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.