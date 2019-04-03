47 Out-of-the-Box Pearl Pieces to Shop, Because Can You Ever Have Too Many Pearls?

Scroll To See More Images

Growing up, pearl jewelry epitomized one thing and one thing only: classic glamour. Pearl pieces were to be paired exclusively with ball gowns and fancy gloves, making them a favorite of mine any time I went to play dress-up. As time went on, though, pearl jewelry was remixed, and then remixed again. It no longer felt exclusively reserved for the upper echelons of society; new iterations left the jewelry trend accessible to any aesthetic. And these days, pearl pieces are almost as commonplace as rhinestones were during the early aughts.

Now that we’ve lifted the veil of exclusivity that once barred pearl jewelry from the masses, out-of-the-box pearl pieces have made their way into fast-fashion retailers. Pearl-covered barrettes are on the sartorial menu. So are pearl-lined chokers and pearl-dotted bobby pins. Pearl-covered hoops have offered jewelry designers a way to capitalize on two earring trends at once; the hoop-drop hybrid feels endlessly edgy, no matter how many times it’s done.

The best thing about pearl jewelry isn’t its classic appeal or its aesthetic versatility—but the fact that it’s never a bad buy. No one will ever reminisce on the pearl jewelry they’ve purchased with buyer’s remorse or trend-follower’s regret. Pearl pieces are never not chic, no matter how out-of-the-box they are. Pearl jewelry is a no-fail purchase, and given the immense variety of unique pearl jewelry on the market right now, there’s never been a better time to stock up.

1. Shirley Hair Clip Set, $36 at BaubleBar

This hair clip set has single-handedly convinced us to get in on the hair accessories trend.

2. WALD Berlin in a Bottle Necklace, $286 at Anthropologie

We didn’t realize “sophisticated beachy’ was an aesthetic—until we saw this choker.

3. Ibiza Earrings, $98 at Free People

Embrace spring’s enduring shell jewelry movement while capitalizing on the age-old pearl trend.

4. Sophie Monet Starry Night Pearl Hoop Earrings, $248 at Anthropologie

Pearl and wood play surprisingly well together.

5. Luv AJ Pearl Layer Necklace, $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

The minimalist’s way into the layered jewelry trend.

6. Abstract Wire Shape Pearl and Resin Earrings, $10 at ASOS

Pearl and resin: the aesthetic odd couple you had no idea you needed.

7. Lena Bernard Pearl Oyster Lariat Necklace, $98 at Anthropologie

In case you prefer gilded shells to all-natural ones.

8. Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings, $93 at Free People

Why choose between pearls and hoops when you could simply have both at once?

9. KITSCH Pearl Bobby Pin Set, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Slightly more understated than your average trendy hair accessory.

10. Drop It Like It’s Hot Necklace, $238 at Free People

This necklace will add a dose of elegance to any low-key ensemble—or a dose of edge to any sophisticated one.

11. Crystal and Pearl Drop Earrings, $32 at ASOS

Who knew pearls could skew so maximalist?

12. Perfectly Pretty Gold and Pearl Necklace, $13 at Lulus

Dainty, delightful and begging to be worn on the daily.

13. Drop in the Ocean Bobby Pin Set, $28 at Anthropologie

Because pearls don’t have to be clean-cut to be cute.

14. Ayana Designs Kona Asymmetrical Drop Earrings, $98 at Anthropologie

Asymmetrical earrings are making quite the comeback this spring—and this pair embraces pearl in its many iterations.

15. Layered Pearl Necklaces, $48 at Anthropologie

Wouldn’t your go-to maxi look even more stunning combined with this?

16. My Kind of Pearl Embellished Round Earrings, $10 at Nasty Gal

Pearl earrings for the thrifty vintage gal.

17. Lacey Statement Necklace, $38 at BaubleBar

It’s 2019—how could pearl chokers possibly be off the table?

18. DesignB Rectangle Pearl Drop Earrings, $16 at ASOS

An undeniably artsy addition to any ensemble.

19. Perfection Pearl Flip Clip, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Is it possible to own too many pearl barrettes? Asking for a friend.

20. Baroque Pearl Necklace, $80 at Free People

Because sometimes all you want is one truly monstrous pearl—not a ton of little ones.

21. Jemma Sands Paloma Drop Earrings, $118 at Anthropologie

Pearl and turquoise do a match in heaven make.

22. Multirow Triple Pendant Necklace, $14 at ASOS

Because insisting pearls be spherical is sheer myopia.

23. Jennifer Behr Marieta Pearl Drop Earrings, $328 at Anthropologie

Perhaps the most statement-making take on the shell earring trend on offer right now.

24. Pearl Toggle Necklace, $98 at Anthropologie

Pearl chokers are longline pearls’ trendy younger sister.

25. Aida Hair Pin Trio, $14 at BaubleBar

Shop now—wear for years to come.

26. Anton Heunis Pearl Loop Earring, $112 at Revolve

The sleekest take on wooden earrings we’ve ever seen.

27. Lena Bernard Pearl Cuff Bracelet, $68 at Anthropologie

The chicest cuff we’ve laid eyes on in a long, long time.

28. Chain Hoop Earrings with Drop Pearls, $13 at ASOS

There’s so much going on with these hoop-drop hybrids—and all of it’s excellent.

29. That’s My Pearl Hair Slide, $6 at Nasty Gal

A textured hair barrette, because shake up your selection, won’t you?

30. Pearl Charm Hoop Earring, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Charm jewelry in every possible iteration is officially on-trend.

31. Amber Sceats Tully Necklace, $179 at Revolve

Seemingly designed for oceanside dinner wear.

32. Reflection Asymmetric Earrings, $38 at Free People

For the shopper who prefers their pearls as maximalist as possible.

33. Pearl Coronet Hoop Earring, $360 at Free People

A statement piece just waiting to be mixed and matched with your other favorites.

34. Jennifer Behr Pearla Bobby Pin (Set of 7), $225 at Revolve

A more subtle approach to the pearl-covered hair accessory trend.

35. Katherine Pearl Hoop Earrings, $48 at Anthropologie

Because sometimes pearl studs are simply not enough.

36. Jemma Sands Dahlia Pearl Necklace, $158 at Anthropologie

Textured—and sure to pair well with anything in your closet.

37. Pearl Drop Earrings, $88 at Adina’s Jewels

Drop earrings are always a good idea.

38. Scarlett Pearl Hair Clip Set, $24 at BaubleBar

Our obsession with pearl hair accessories only grows greater by the day.

39. High Tide Pearl Hoop Earrings, $58 at Anthropologie

Ever-so edgy.

40. Multirow Vintage Style Pearl Necklace, $13 at ASOS

A necklace that pays homage to 2018’s coin necklace trend and pearls’ classic origins at once.

41. High Tide Geo Pearl Drop Earrings, $48 at Anthropologie

Show-stopping—from the shape of the stone to the shape of the earring.

42. 8 Other Reasons Lucy Pearl Hair Pin Set, $38 at Urban Outfitters

Hair pins that’ll dress up everything from your beach-side look to your holiday party ensemble.

43. Asymmetric Drop Earrings, $13 at ASOS

A lower-key take on the asymmetric earring trend.

44. Marlena Layered Necklace, $78 at Anthropologie

A pearl necklace that feels distinctly contemporary—and not at all too fussy.

45. Marcel Pearl Stud Earrings, $115 at Free People

In 2019, there’s no such thing as too much shell jewelry.

46. Jennifer Behr Crystal Bobby Pin Set, $98 at Anthropologie

The dichotomy between diamonds and pearls is a false one.

47. Pearl Dangling Earring, $65 at Adina’s Jewels

Sure to play just as well with your go-to evening gown as it would with your favorite tee-and-jeans combo.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.