So Everyone Is Obsessed With Pearls Now, Right?

Scroll To See More Images

These ain’t your grandma’s pearls! The pearl jewelry trend blowing up this season is all about adding modern twists to the classic strand. We’re talking statement earrings, mismatched sizes and plenty of stackable rings. After tons of pearls were spotted at the inauguration ceremony this week, I realized just how badly I wanted a strand of my own. The second I typed “pearls” into Google, though, hundreds of options popped up. I should have figured that just about everyone in the world would want some, too.

Pearls are often typecast as stuffy, but the look received a revival via TikTok when Gen-Z fashion gurus started showing off their Vivienne Westwood necklaces as the finishing touch to their cool-girl vintage ‘fits. The VW versions retail for hundreds of dollars and are pretty much sold out everywhere at the moment, but there are tons of other trendy brands selling pearls right now to consider. Brands like Mejuri, Missoma and Maison Irem sell alternatives that I can actually afford and totally love, so it looks like I’ll be purchasing more than a few pieces this season.

Surprisingly, real pearls on their own aren’t all that expensive, so this use this trend as the perfect excuse to treat yourself without breaking the bank. Whether you opt for a string of real pearls or go for an authentic-looking (and cheaper) imitation version, you’re gonna want to wear these pieces with everything.

Keep reading if you’re ready to think of this classic style in a whole new light. From classic strands to updated rings, earrings and more, we’ve got you covered.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Imitation Pearl Necklace

These pearls are a little large, so so they’ll make more of a statement than a classic strand—but don’t let that scare you off! For under $50, you won’t find a better-looking set.

Organic Pearl Bead Necklace

This necklace is the perfect way to try out the trend without going all out with a full strand. Try layering this dainty piece with the rest of your favorite gold jewelry.

Freja Pearl Necklace

I am obsessed with this necklace’s vintage-y feel. Actually, I’ve already added it to my cart and cannot wait to wear it (Around my house, of course. Who goes out anymore?).

Simulated Pearl Stud Earrings Every modern girl need a good pair of pearl studs in their collection, plain and simple. I stack my favorite set with multiple other earrings in my other piercings to make sure they don’t feel too formal. Simulated Pearl Stud Earrings $50 buy it

Livvy Imitation Pearl Ring

Prepare to wear this oh-so-dainty ring everywhere. The minimal design means that will fit right in with the rest of your ring collection—or look impeccable all on its own.

Short Strand Necklace

Behold: the most classic strand of pearls ever. Buy this necklace now and you wear it forever, trends be damned! To make it look a little more casual, try layering it over a turtleneck or with a classic white t-shirt.

Dee Pearl Stud Earrings

Statement button earrings are always grandma-chic, and this set from Baublebar makes a statement without actually looking like you just stole your jewelry from a nursing home. It’s a balance, right?

Maya Freshwater Pearl Tiered Necklace

So you love the layered necklace look, but always end up with a tangled mess? This piece makes that issue a thing of the past, thanks to that extra chain detailing that gives the look of two necklaces in one.

Petite Princess Leia Hoops

Meet the 2021 version of the classic gold hoop. This pearly option goes perfectly with any look, but I’m planning to wear them on my more casual days.

Essential Pearl Necklace

This necklace features pearls of alternating sizes, so it’s so much more modern than a classic one-size strand. It’s the kind of piece that gets a double-take and a compliment every time you wear it.

Mona Ring

If you already have a full collection of thin gold rings, this chunkier option is the perfect addition to your jewelry box for under $40.