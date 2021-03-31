Is Peacock Free? Here’s How to Watch ‘The Office’ & More Shows at No Cost

Fans of The Office will be happy learn that Peacock is free and offers all nine seasons of the NBC sitcom at no cost. Peacock launched in July 2020 as a streaming service for NBCUniversal shows such as The Office, This Is Us and the Real Housewives franchise.

For those who don’t know, NBCUniversal is the home of many networks, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Bravo, E! and Oxygen. The launch of Peacock came after fan-favorite shows such as The Office and Parks and Recreation, both of which originally aired on NBC, left rival streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime to stream under Peacock. As of January 2021, Peacock has had 33 million subscribers, and that number is only expected to grow.

With shows like The Office, This Is Us and the Real Housewives in its library, it’s clear that Peacock is a must-have streaming service for any TV fan. But with how saturated the market is at the moment with other streaming services (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney±—the list goes on), it’s understandable why TV lovers want to know if there’s a way to watch Peacock for free without the commitment of a subscription. Well, ahead is a breakdown on how to watch Peacock for free and binge your favorite NBCUniversal shows.

Is Peacock free?

Yes! Peacock is free. Viewers can watch thousands of hours of TV shows and movies, as well as sports and news, at no cost. (That includes The Office!) All you have to do is sign up for a free account with your email. That said, while Peacock offers a free plan, that doesn’t mean that everything on Peacock is available at no cost.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock offers two paid plans. Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month and offers a seven-day free trial. Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month and also offers a seven-day free trial. Peacock Premium allows subscribers to access everything in the free plan, as well as live sports, Peacock original series, next-day episodes of NBC shows and more movies and TV shows that aren’t available in the free account. Peacock Premium Plus is the exact same as Peacock Premium except subscribers won’t have to watch ads and can stream their shows offline on their mobile devices.

What shows are on Peacock?

Peacock offers thousands of hours of TV shows and movies. Of course, The Office was the main draw for many Peacock subscribers. But the service also offers access to shows like Yellowstone, This Is Us, the Real Housewives and Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Peacock also offers several original programs, such as Brave New World and reboots for Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster. Peacock is also where Bravo plans to reboot The Real Housewives of Miami and air its rumored Real Housewives: All Stars spinoff.

