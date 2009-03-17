Peachy Keen

Erin Fetherston delivered one of the prettiest collections this spring. With bleached out and strategically ripped jeans, crystal emblazoned dresses, and anything 80’s all the rage these days, Erin Fetherston’s ethereal collection for spring is downright refreshing. Citing the comparison of light between Paris and New York as her inspiration, the relaxed-fit pants, pastel colored separates, and subtle sequins have a wearability factor that is sometimes hard to find. Whether your style is feminine or edgy, there is no denying that this accessible look just works.

(1) Rag & Bone sparkly cardigan, $110, at lagarconne.com; (2) Topshop one shoulder metalic body suit, $44, at topshop.com; (3) Preen tailored zipped pants, $930, at net-a-porter.com; (4) Vanessa Bruno silk belt, $68, at lagarconne.com; (5) Bobbi Brown nail enamel, $8.50, at lordandtaylor.com; (6) Ted Gibson fix it gel, $19.60, at sephora.com; (7) Michael Kors island bermuda, $62, at sephora.com; (8) Katia Lombardo platform open toe sandal, $480, at shopbop.com; (9) Fresh sugar angel lip gloss, $25, at fresh.com; (10) Susan Hanover stone bangle, $56, at ljblondon.com; (11) Salvatore Ferragamo gianco clutch, $1,090, at saksfifthavenue.com; (12) NARS powder blush in orgasm, $25, at beauty.com