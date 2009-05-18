Peaches Parties in Cannes

Following the announcement last week that British It-Girl Peaches Geldof was named the new face of Ultimo underwear, the 20-year-old arrived at Nice Airport this weekend to partake in any one of the many parties taking place at Cannes right now. With what I’m sure will be a non-stop party, the writer/designer/model was spotted at the 3.14 Beach Party at the Croisette last night, wearing a black mini dress (with her signature tattoos in full sight, of course), a black sequin jacket, purple booties, and serious fake eyelashes.

What are your thoughts on the Peach’s traveling outfit? Would you wear ripped tights?

Bauer-Griffin

Fame Pictures