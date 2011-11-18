Paz De La Huerta On Nudity, Sex Scenes, Wolford & More

Last night, at a preview party for the new jewelry collaboration Y&J Multiplicity by Robert Verdi, I saw a familiar face out of the corner of my eye and immediately beelined over. Yes, that’s right — finally, I was in the presence of one of my greatest obsessions, the illustrious Paz de la Huerta.

The Boardwalk Empire actress is a known controversy magnet. Aside from being too intoxicated to get into a Golden Globes after party, she recently made headlines for having a strange and violent scuffle with former star of The City, Samantha Swetra at Boom Boom Room. (Side note: Where are you Sami? What are you doing these days?). However, she was more than sweet when I chatted her up. Take a look below for some things I learned about the one and only Paz.

“I wear mainly black. That is my style philosophy. I like black, grey, taupe colors. I love Wolford. If I could only wear Wolford, I would only wear Wolford. And Dolce & Gabbana. I’m wearing all Wolford right now, except for the shoes — which areDolce,” she said when discussing her style philosophy. She also just got a “great new catsuit that’s good for winter.”

She thinks French people like her because she’s not afraid to show her naughty bits on camera. “I love the French. Most of my fanmail comes from France. I think it’s because I’m one of the only actresses in America who’s willing to get naked,” the actress asserts. “In order to bare your soul, you have to be naked.”

She just finished filming Nurse in Toronto, in which she plays a nurse that leads a double life as a serial killer of adulterous dudes. Oh, and the cast has some interesting surprises. “Kathleen Turner is also in it. But I’m the lead,” she insists.

“I don’t do sex scenes, I do love scenes,” Paz tells me enthusiastically. I immediately inquired to what the difference is and she turned it around just like the expert hustler she plays on TV. “Think about it in your own life. It’s always complicated. So it’s not really a sex scene, it’s about what’s happening between you and a man, a woman, or whatever. It’s about what’s going on in the relationship. They might be having sex in a a scene, but there is always something deeper. Life is complicated.”

I’m not exactly sure what she means, but I did leave my conversation with Paz with (possibly) some greater self-awareness. After all, life is nothing if not complicated.