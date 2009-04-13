Payless Partners with the Plant a Billion Trees Campaign, Launches Eco-Friendly Line

Footwear chain Payless ShoeSource today launched the Zoe & Zac brand, a line of eco- friendly shoes, handbags, and jewelry designed using organic cotton and linen, recycled rubber outsoles, and water-soluble glues. The packaging is earth-friendly as well, made from 100 percent recycled shoeboxes and printed with soy-based inks.

The line is not only designed with the environment in mind, but also in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, Zoe & Zac products will help rebuild the Atlantic Forest in Brazil.

Payless will donate $1, the cost to plant one tree, for each Zoe & Zac green brand item sold through May 4 and for every Payless exclusive reusable shopping bag sold through the end of the year. (Plus, the bags are made from a minimum of 50 percent recycled polyethalene, the primary material in plastic water and soda bottles.)

The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign is dedicated to planting 1 billion trees by 2015 to help rebuild the Atlantic Forest in Brazil. Payless has both guaranteed a minimum donation of $100,000 and also begun a Buy One, Get One Half Off sale to kick start the partnership.

Payless Zoe & Zac shoes, handbags, jewelry, all under $30; Payless reusable shopping bag, $1.99; at payless.com