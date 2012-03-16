How Much Would You Pay For A Pet Related To A Celebrity’s?

I am all for extravagant spending, believe me. If I had the money in my bank account right now, I’d haul ass to Bergdorf Goodman and scoop up a crocodile Birkin then drown myself in martoonis at Le Cirque without breaking a sweat. You may call that poor money management, I call that priorities. Anyway, even though I keep my purse strings loose at all times, there are some purchases that I find truly appalling.

For example, a new crop of crazies who are shelling out tens of thousands of dollars for teacup puppies and choosing them based on their bloodlines. Now, this would be normal if these bloodlines were based on good breeding and stuff like that, but no. Instead, people are paying the big bucks for dogs that are related to celebrity pets. I mean, really?

A lunatic named Annelise Peterson recently bought a Maltipoo related to Blake Lively‘s adorable dog Penny, and it was allegedly around $65,000. Good lord. As much as I think this is insane, I am so in love with Penny that I’m almost okay with it.

What do you guys think? Am I being too hard on these people, or is this a complete waste of money?