Pay for Billy Corgan’s Lunch!

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins is auctioning off lunch with one fan to raise money for the construction of The Songwriters Hall of Fame museum in New York. However, the lunch is limited only to Los Angeles or Chicago and the bidding is already at $650. Oh, and another catch: You have to foot the bill. This kind of already sounds like the worst date ever. You can enter your bid to um… take Billy Corgan out to lunch… (?) here.

Even if I won the bidding war, I imagine picking up Bill Corgan in my Jeep, turning to him and announcing, “So I just blew like $900 to see you and with the $50 remaining in my savings account, your choices are Applebee’s or Walker Brothers House of Pancakes.” I would also probably bake him a pumpkin pie because I’m adorable like that.