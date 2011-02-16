Paulina Porizkova: Drag Queens Have More Merit Than Models?

Although fashion week always prompts talk about who’s who in the crop of new models, let’s take a step back in modeling history. You may remember Paulina Porizkova as the Czechoslovakian beauty who dominated the 80smodeling world bynabbing multimillion dollar endorsements and gracing just about every magazine cover imaginable. More recently, you’ve probably seen her judging America’s Next Top Model and dabbling in acting. With all that experience under her belt, you can bet she has plenty to say, and luckily, she’s willing to share it. In a blog for Huffington Post, Porizkova gave us a piece of her mind while bringing us deep into the mind of a supermodel. Apparently, modeling is a shitty career, has nothing to do with being beautiful, and drag-queens hold more merit.

Hear her out in some of these highlights:

1. On acting as muses for admiration: “We visually represent clichs of women our society has deemed beautiful.Unlike clichs though, this assumption is mostly wrong. The sexpot may be as sweet and bland as baby cereal, the sporty sunny girl is a heavy smoker and the lady swears like a truck driver.” Cue image of Lindsey Wixson in dirty trucker clothes.

2. After claiming that modeling asks for little more than good DNA, Paulina said, “Well, if there is ONE single skill a model must posses, it’s that very same pretense that she is gloriously happy, even if her foot is stuck in a paper shredder.” Very pretty paper shredders.

4. “Only a few [models] ever reach the supermodel status, and that is in part because they obey the rules of fame and do slightly scandalous things around other famous people…but a fresh faced, clumsy 14-year-old who never even wanted to be a model can, and often does, unseat them faster than you can change your pants.” Truth.

5. “Despite Tyra Banks’ insistence that a girl can somehow ‘deserve’ a top model spot ‘by learning, by improving, by wanting it most,’ this is in fact complete bullshit. The only thing that truly matters is what the girl looks like and if she is in the right place at the right time.If it truly were about merit, most top models would be drag queens.”I wonder if this comment has anything to do with her being fired from the show…

6. Think again if you figured models feel pretty 24/7: “Another assumption you’re likely to make is that when you’re called beautiful you FEEL beautiful. This is also bullshit. First of all, models aren’t so much beautiful as extraordinary looking, and by extraordinary, I mean exaggerated, different. They are giraffes in a herd of cows.”

7. On constant critique: “Your identity becomes a chorus of other people’s complaints. If every time you go to work you’re told your waist is too fat, you will come to believe it even if your waist is 20 inches. After all, your livelihood depends on what other people think of your looks.”

8. And lastly, Porizkova draws out the expiration date of models and the typical sad life they’re headed for, “In your early twenties, it is communally understood you’re getting old and if you haven’t made it yet and met your special bad-boy rockstar/actor/, you will be conscripted to modeling limbo…the one in which most models must, at the advanced age of twenty-plus, be relegated to model in cheap adds for medical insurance companies, and if they get to be featured on a cover, it’s one for ironing boards. By thirty, they must accept defeat, the death of their dreams, and the slow dissolution into normal women/tallish soccer moms.” Well that was depressing. Who knew posing for cameras all day could be so damaging?

(via Huffington Post Style)