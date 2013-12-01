Actor Paul Walker Dies In Car Crash

Tragic news this holiday weekend: Paul Walker, star of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, reportedly died in a car crash in Santa Clarita, Calif., Saturday afternoon. The 40-year-old actor was apparently the passenger in the seat of a car that lost control and crashed into a tree. According to a report from TMZ, which has since been confirmed by the actor’s publicist, the car burst into flames upon impact, killing both Walker and the driver of the car.

Walker was in Santa Clarita to appear at a car show to benefit the Philippines typhoon relief effort. He’d reportedly been taking friends out on road tests of his new Porsche, and the tragic accident occurred during one of those rides.

Walker has just finished filming the crime drama “Brick Mansions,” and was in the middle of filming “Fast and Furious 7.”