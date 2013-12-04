Links to Click: An Awesome New Photo of Blue Ivy, Paul Walker’s Cause of Death Revealed, More

The Internet today was revelatory, educational, and “awwww”-worthy. Keep reading to find out what we obsessed over today!

1. After the tragic death of actor Paul Walker in a car crash over the weekend, his autopsy results have been released. [Pop Crush]

2. File this away under cutest thing ever: Beyoncé posted a new photo of Blue Ivy with her dad, Jay Z, and captioned it “O.G.” [Instagram]

3. Why, Julianne Hough, why? After lobbing her hair into a cute bob, the star has put her extensions back in. [Daily Makeover]

4. These images threw us for a loop; see some of the best optical illusions ever. [Reader’s Digest]

5. Yes. Car service Uber is expanding its reach for the holiday season, offering one-day-only to-your-door Christmas tree delivery for one day only. [The Vivant]

6. One of Princess Diana’s iconic dresses sold at auction for $140,000. [The Cut]

7. Need some ideas on where to shop for your favorite beauty products? Here are the 25 best places to shop for cosmetics. [Beauty High]

8. Because obviously: Lady Gaga analyzed every track on her new album, one by one. [New Now Next]