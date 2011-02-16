Paul Smith’s Secret Collection

I wish I was one of the people who could rattle off the last five amazing books I‘ve read, but sadly…and don’t tell anyone…I don’t read that much fiction. I always find myself drifting off thinking about a meeting the following day or what errand I need to run after work. Being a creative type I really LOVE visually inspiring coffee table books on artists, interior designers, or photography. I love being inspired by images — there is something about it that kind of takes you away.

Paul Smith tops my list not only as one of my favorite designers, but his Fifth Avenue store at 16th street has an amazing book section downstairs with a very eclectic selection. It’s a definite must see! I could spend hours there flipping though books…and believe me, I have!