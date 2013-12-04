Paul Rudd’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promos Are Really Funny: Watch Them Now

This weekend, Paul Rudd is set to host “Saturday Night Live” for the third time, while boy-band sensation One Direction will perform as musical guest. We’ve loved Rudd ever since he played Cher’s all-too-adorable ex-stepbrother in “Clueless,” so we’re excited to see what he does with the cast of “SNL.”

Rudd is hosting the show in order to promote “Anchorman 2,” the sequel to the 2004 hit comedy about a band of roving, polyester-clad newscasters, but judging by these promos, he’s equally excited at the prospect of sharing the stage with One Direction. Upon learning that they’ll be his musical guest, Rudd screams into a pillow and shouts, “The band with the hot British guys? Niall, Harry, Louis, Zane, and Liam? Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God, I’m FANGIRLING!”

We feel you, Paul, we so feel you.