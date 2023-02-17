Paul Rudd’s Net Worth Grew To Gigantic Proportions After Starring in ‘Ant-Man’—Here’s What He Earns

Scroll To See More Images

An eternal heartthrob. Paul Rudd’s net worth has massively grown over the course of his career. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star gained a reputation for being in comedic classics and his overall charms, good looks and his ability to not age.

In the 90s, he captivated our hearts opposite of Alicia Silverstone in the Shakespeare-inspired dramedy Clueless. He also starred as Phoebe Buffay’s boyfriend in the classic 2000s sitcom Friends. His long-standing relationship with producer and director Judd Apatow landed him in iconic 2000s comedy movies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

So, what is Paul Rudd’s net worth? Read more below to find out.

What is Paul Rudd’s net worth?

What is Paul Rudd’s net worth? Paul Rudd’s net worth is estimated to be around $70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Before Avengers: Endgame, Paul’s net worth was estimated to be $30 million, but due to the explosive success of the Avengers franchise, his net worth more than doubled.

Born in Passaic, New Jersey on April 6, 1969, to Jewish English-born parents, Paul moved around the country due to his father’s job of being a historic tour guide and the former Vice President of TWA. His family settled in Kansas and he attended the University of Kansas, and later studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

He made his acting debut in Super Nintendo commercials and had a recurring role in the 90s series Sisters and Oats. He broke through with his role as Josh Lucas in Clueless who becomes the love interest of Alicia Silverstone’s character Cher Horowitz. He also starred in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, The Locusts, Wet Hot American Summer, Overnight Delivery, The Object of My Affection and 200 Cigarettes.

He starred in many Judd Apatow-directed and produced films like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, This Is 40, and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. On his relationship with Paul, Judd went on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in April 2022 to joke about the actor’s inability to age. “You know what the worst part about being friends with Paul Rudd, as the guy who doesn’t age? As I age,” he exclaimed, “I have pictures with him for the last like 20 years and he just doesn’t change and I’m slowly falling apart.” To further prove his point, Jimmy showed a photo of Judd and Paul from 10 years ago. “He looks exactly the same right now,” Judd confirmed before adding, “And I look like his dad.”

In the early 2010s, he guest starred NBC’s Parks and Recreation as Bobby Newport, a candidate for City Council and a rival of Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope, a role for which he won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series. On his acting choices, he told GQ in February 2023: “I was really focused on artistry. And, believe it or not, this might shock people, I still am,” he said. “But I thought, I really care about what it is that I do. And certainly, I want to care about what I hope I can do. I really want to learn how to do it. I don’t think I have the tools in my toolbox that I might need to sustain any kind of career. I want to try and do the things that are going to help me have a slower burn and have a career that, maybe when I’m older, I’ll still be able to do it. And so that meant moving to New York, it meant doing plays.”

He continued, “I think a lot of these roles I’m playing are intended to be from the eyes of the audience. The audience is following this character and seeing how this character reacts,” he said. “ I’m aware of that, and I don’t think that I react differently than any audience member. I want, whatever it is they’re doing, for audiences to really relate to that character, or I don’t know, empathize, sympathize, or be just entertained in some way.”

What does Paul Rudd make from Ant-Man?

What does Paul Rudd make from Ant-Man? In 2013, he was cast as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel film of the same name. It’s reported that he earned $300,000 for the role since it was thought that it wasn’t going to be a hit. But the movie’s earnings proved it wrong. The first Ant-Man film earned over $500 million at the box office. He later starred in Captain America: Civil War where the movie earned more than $1 billion at the box office. For his role, he reportedly negotiated for a higher salary and for the next two movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and The Wasp and Avengers: Endgame (which is the highest-earning film of all time), he reportedly earned over $40 million. From his earnings from the Marvel films, Paul Rudd was placed at #83 on Forbes Highest Paid Actors of 2019.

On joining the MCU, he told GQ that he didn’t really join it for the action. “I really didn’t think of it in those kinds of terms. I thought of it as, Oh, wouldn’t it be fun to work with Edgar [Wright]?” His friend, director Edgar Wright, later left the project and Paul and Anchorman director Adam McKay helped rewrite the script, and Peyton Reed was brought on to direct. “And here we are,” Rudd said. “And it’s like—what is it, 10 years? Eight, nine, 10?” He explained the epic proportions of the third installment of the Ant-Man series, “It’s going to play a big role in what’s going on in Marvel world and the Marvel movies and stuff upcoming. It’s the start of Phase Five.“ He continued, “And I think that hopefully what people do like about those other Ant-Man movies does exist in this one too, while also taking a little bit of a left turn into something that might be a bit unexpected and big.”

What charities does Paul Rudd advocate for?

What charities does Paul Rudd advocate for? Apart from his work in acting, Paul devotes much of his time to philanthropic efforts. He’s spent time advocating for communities with speech impediments through the non-profit Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY). In an interview with Forbes in February 2022, he talked about his charitable actions with his buddy Seth Rogen, “Every year, I do this thing with Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City,” he told the finance website. “It’s an event called Big Slick. What you were talking about is Say.org, which is this incredible organization that supports kids that have speech impediments. We do annual events with them and it’s kind of nice having these things set generally in stone so we know what months, how to prepare – they take a long time to set the groundwork. I know for Seth and Hilarity for Charity, it becomes a huge part of what we do and what our year looks like because it requires a lot of work and there’s a lot of other people that help with it.”

In 2014, the actor and producer bought a candy shop in his town Rhinebeck, New York, with actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. “The first guy I met in this town called Rhinebeck was Ira, and he owned this candy store,” Jeffrey explained on Stephen Colbert in 2016. “He passed away a few years ago and Paul and I had been friends for a while and we just didn’t want it to turn into a smoothie stand or something.” He continued, “It had been there since the early ’90s so we were like, ‘Yeah, let’s pool our money together and get a candy store’ so now we’re the proud owners of Samuel’s Sweet Shop!”

Paul was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 and he was pretty humble about it as a family man. “When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I’m that,” he told the outlet. “I just hang out with my family when I’m not working. That’s what I kind of like the most.” He married his wife Julie Yeager in 2003 after meeting at his publicist’s office where she worked. They have two children: Jack Sullivan (born 2006) who developed a lot of his father’s mannerisms according to the Internet, and Darby (born 2010). On his wife’s reaction, he said, “She was stupefied, but you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

In true Paul Rudd fashion, he talked about what he’ll do to flaunt his new title of Sexiest Man Alive. “I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with [George] Clooney and [Brad] Pitt and [Michael] B Jordan,” he says. “And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

Ant-Man is available to watch on Disney+. Here’s how to watch it for free.

