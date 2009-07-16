Paul McCartney Revisits the Sweet Past

It has almost been 45 years since the first time the Beatles played live in the United States. On February 9th, 1964, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison played their first American musical performance at the Ed Sullivan theater in New York City. Their success in America launched a British Invasion and now, 45 years later, we still find ourselves singing along to Eleanor Rigby in the shower.

Sing along in the shower, no more…because Wednesday night after appearing on the Late Show with David Letterman, Paul McCartney delivered a live performance in the very same spot the Beatles’ introduced themselves to the American music circuit four decades earlier.

Well, not exactly the same spot. Paul McCartney provided a mid-summer night of nights and played on the roof of the theater. We were thrilled to see that he let his surpressed inner rockstar out for the night. He was looking alive, and oh so happy. It’s been a tough several years for our Beatle what with the nasty divorce from evil money sucker Heather Mills.

Hundreds of thousands of adoring fans – which may only be a fraction of the 74 million that watched the Beatles performance 45 years earlier, but still not too shabby -gathered round the theater to watch him. 67-year-old McCartney played several tunes from his solo album but graced his audience with some of the greats, like Back in the U.S.S.R, Helter Skleter and Get Back.

He’s still got it.

Watch coverage of the performance at CBS.com.