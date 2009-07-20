Paul McCartney Played Citi Field in New York

This weekend, Paul McCartney graced the new Citi Field in New York City to play a sold out solo show.
McCartney himself made a special note paralleling The Beatles‘ first performance at Shea Stadium 44 years ago and this past weekend’s performance as a tie-in to his tour promotion. Yeah, former Beatle and rock legend Paul McCartney, you really need to push this tour: maybe hang up some fliers around Queens, make a Facebook event, post this up on your MySpace… Really pull out all the PR stops…
For this performance, McCartney played a slew of Beatles songs along with his solo and Wings music. What made an already special night even more amazing was the guest appearance of Billy Joel who joined McCartney in his first encore. The two played the duet, “I Saw Her Standing There.”
Below is a full set list from the show:
Drive My Car
Jet
Only Mama Knows
Flaming Pie
Got To Get You Into My Life
Let Me Roll It
Highway
The Long and Winding Road
My Love
Blackbird
Here Today
Dance Tonight
Calico Skies
Mrs. Vanderbilt
Eleanor Rigby
Sing the Changes
Band on the Run
Back in the U.S.S.R.
I’m Down
Something
I’ve Got a Feeling
Paperback Writer
A Day in the Life/Give Peace a Chance
Let It Be
Live and Let Die
Hey Jude
Encore
Day Tripper
Lady Madonna
I Saw Her Standing There (with Billy Joel)
Yesterday
Helter Skelter
Get Back
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)/The End