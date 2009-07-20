Paul McCartney Played Citi Field in New York

This weekend, Paul McCartney graced the new Citi Field in New York City to play a sold out solo show.

McCartney himself made a special note paralleling The Beatles‘ first performance at Shea Stadium 44 years ago and this past weekend’s performance as a tie-in to his tour promotion. Yeah, former Beatle and rock legend Paul McCartney, you really need to push this tour: maybe hang up some fliers around Queens, make a Facebook event, post this up on your MySpace… Really pull out all the PR stops…

For this performance, McCartney played a slew of Beatles songs along with his solo and Wings music. What made an already special night even more amazing was the guest appearance of Billy Joel who joined McCartney in his first encore. The two played the duet, “I Saw Her Standing There.”

Below is a full set list from the show:

Drive My Car

Jet

Only Mama Knows

Flaming Pie

Got To Get You Into My Life

Let Me Roll It

Highway

The Long and Winding Road

My Love

Blackbird

Here Today

Dance Tonight

Calico Skies

Mrs. Vanderbilt

Eleanor Rigby

Sing the Changes

Band on the Run

Back in the U.S.S.R.

I’m Down

Something

I’ve Got a Feeling

Paperback Writer

A Day in the Life/Give Peace a Chance

Let It Be

Live and Let Die

Hey Jude

Encore

Day Tripper

Lady Madonna

I Saw Her Standing There (with Billy Joel)

Yesterday

Helter Skelter

Get Back

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)/The End