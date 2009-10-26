Paul Haggis: Director Quits Scientology

Paul Haggis, the director of Crash and In the Valley of Elah, allegedly resigned from the Church of Scientology. In a letter supposedly written by the filmmaker, he said he could not “be a member of an organization where gay-bashing was tolerated.”

This is a reaction to the fact that the church supports Proposition 8, the controversial anti-gay ballot initiative in California.

Last week, Scientology celebrated its 25th birthday with celebrities such as John Travolta, Tom Cruise, and Katie Holmes. We doubt Haggis attended the festivities.