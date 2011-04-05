Patti Smith and the Downtown Art Crowd: Party Snaps

Last night, Milk Gallery debuted their latest exhibit entitled “Illumination: Who Are Poets” featuring photographer, filmmaker and multimedia artist Steven Sebring, known for his unique celebrity and rock ‘n roll portraits. Sebring’s style combines “raw realism with high-end fashion,” leading him to work with brands like DKNY, Ralph Lauren and Coach as a Creative Director for their international campaigns.

The opening reception attracted a mix crowd of rock and roll lovers, New York’s fashionable scenesters and full-pocketed art collectors as they came to celebrate Sebring’s collection of art work that highlights some of the most notable poets in the music industry. And just like this past New York Fashion Week season, last night saw babies as the unexpected accessory to bring with you to a trendy event.

Female punk pioneer Patti Smith graced the stage and performed a few songs and poems from some of the artists captured in Sebring’s work, such as Jim Carroll, Joey Ramone and Neil Young. R.E.M. front-man Michael Stipe joined Patti Smith on stage for a duet version of “Everybody Hurts,” which was a big crowd-pleaser.

To see who made it out to last night’s party, including a British super model, a famous Hilfiger and one of StyleCaster’s “Most Stylish New Yorkers,” be sure to take a peak at the slideshow above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.