15 Pairs Of Patterned Tights To Shake Up Winter Dresses and Skirts

Though the winter doldrums are setting in and you’re beginning to really feel the chill, it doesn’t mean you still can’t rock your beloved skirts and dresses. However, it does mean it may be time to step up your tights game. Sure, basic black tights have gotten you this far, but winter is just beginning, and we’re all for adding some interesting variety to our seasonal wardrobe in the form of some seriously cool patterned and printed tights.

We’ve found a handful of great pairs that play with both motif, print, and texture in fun and unique ways. Wear with a basic black dress or a simple sheath and — bam — you’ve got an striking outfit. Simple as that.

Take a look at the gallery above and start shopping 15 pairs of pretty patterned tights!