15 Pairs Of Patterned Tights To Shake Up Winter Dresses and Skirts

Julie Gerstein
by
Though the winter doldrums are setting in and you’re beginning to really feel the chill, it doesn’t mean you still can’t rock your beloved skirts and dresses. However, it does mean it may be time to step up your tights game. Sure, basic black tights have gotten you this far, but winter is just beginning, and we’re all for adding some interesting variety to our seasonal wardrobe in the form of some seriously cool patterned and printed tights.

We’ve found a handful of great pairs that play with both motif, print, and texture in fun and unique ways. Wear with a basic black dress or a simple sheath and — bam — you’ve got an striking outfit. Simple as that.

Take a look at the gallery above and start shopping 15 pairs of pretty patterned tights!

1 of 15

Black Bird Printed Tights, $65; at Strathcona Stockings

Chevron and Dot Tight; $40; at Hansel from Basel

Castle Tight, $40; at Hansel from Basel 

Monki Bibi Leopard Tights, $18.15; at Asos

Hue Print Tights, $13.50; at Macy's

Evening Aura Lace Tights, $17.80; at Modcloth

My Number One Pixel Tight, $24.99; at Modcloth

Kate Spade Heart to Heart Sheer Tights, $34; at Bloomingdale's

Magellanic Cloud Galaxy Tights, $27; at Fab

Jonathan Aston Honeycomb Tights, $11.80; at Asos

Jonathan Aston Scramble Tights, $16.34; at Asos

Geo-Print Tights, $22.95; at The Limited

Large Argyle Pattern Tights, $16.95; New York & Company

Your Stitch In Time Tights, $19.99; at Modcloth

Wolford Saphira Open-Chevron Tights, $72; at Neiman Marcus

