15 Bold Pairs of Patterned Pants to Try This Spring

Spring is nothing else if not prime time to try out new styles, colors, and prints—and one of our favorite ways to experiment with all of the above is by wearing giant, patterned, flouncy trousers. Some call them Hammer pants, and far be it for us to disagree.

These guys are—perhaps even more so than boyfriend jeans, that other bottom piece we absolutely adore—the ultimate combination of style and comfort. In fabrics like cotton and silk, they blow in the wind, and they feel as close as you can to wearing nothing while still very much wearing something. Everyone from Old Navy to Etro sports their own versions, all equally as fabulous.

Click through the gallery above to see 15 perfect pairs to try out this Spring!