StyleCaster
Share

15 Bold Pairs of Patterned Pants to Try This Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Bold Pairs of Patterned Pants to Try This Spring

Meghan Blalock
by
15 Bold Pairs of Patterned Pants to Try This Spring
15 Start slideshow

Spring is nothing else if not prime time to try out new styles, colors, and prints—and one of our favorite ways to experiment with all of the above is by wearing giant, patterned, flouncy trousers. Some call them Hammer pants, and far be it for us to disagree.

MORE: 25 Spring Bags Under $250

These guys are—perhaps even more so than boyfriend jeans, that other bottom piece we absolutely adore—the ultimate combination of style and comfort. In fabrics like cotton and silk, they blow in the wind, and they feel as close as you can to wearing nothing while still very much wearing something. Everyone from Old Navy to Etro sports their own versions, all equally as fabulous.

MORE: 15 Pairs of Unique Overalls to Shop Now

Click through the gallery above to see 15 perfect pairs to try out this Spring!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Jungle print pants, $53; at ASOS

TFB print cuffed trousers, $53; at Bank Fashion

Billabong pants, $39; at Tilly's

Pixie ankle pants, $35; at Old Navy

Print high-rise pants, $62; at Nordstrom

Tuxedo pants, $30; at Old Navy

Taos pants, $108; at Nasty Gal

Ganni black margertia print trousers, $199; at Jules B.

Mara Hoffman iris print trousers, $399; at Flannels

French Connection big brush stroke pants, $98; at Bloomingdale's

Belle ethnic print trousers, $32; at Boohoo

Etro cropped trousers, $591; at Far Fetch

Acne wallpaper print trousers, $550; at SSense

See by Chloe skinny eyelet pants, $465; at Shopbop

Mint Velvet Cara print trousers, $115; at House of Fraser

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Tuesday’s #NailCall: DIY Nail Art Never Goes Out Of Style

Tuesday’s #NailCall: DIY Nail Art Never Goes Out Of Style
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share